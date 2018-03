Get Up Poll: Callers Are Tired Of Older People Using Filters On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you use filters? For the poll question they spoke about older people using filters and callers chimed in on what they thought. A lot of callers mentioned that there is an age limit.

One young lady talked about how all her family members use it and she thinks they are too old. Another caller mentioned that if you are trying to date people won’t know what you really look like. Do you think there should be an age limit on using filters.

