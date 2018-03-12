School Closings And Early Releases

Local
Blizzard Of 2015

Due to the winter weather advisory until 10pm some local schools have opted to close or release early.  Here is a list of the latest.

 

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed
Carter Community School Closing at 12:30 PM
Caswell County Schools Closing Early
Central Park School/Durham Closing at 1:00 PM
Cornerstone Christ/Roanoke Rapids Closing at 11:30 AM
Durham Public Schools Closing 2 Hours Early
Durham Tech Comm College Closing at 12:30 PM
Eno River Academy Closing Early
Excelsior Classical Academy Closing Early
Franklin County Schools Closing Early
Granville County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early
Hawbridge School Closed on
Kestrel Heights Charter Closing 2 Hours Early
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed
Orange County Schools Closing Early
Oxford Preparatory School Closing 3 Hours Early
Person County Schools Closing at 11:30 AM
Piedmont Community College Closing at 12:00 PM
Pinewoods Montessori School Closing at 12:00 PM
Research Triangle High Closing at 2:00 PM

Wake County Schools                                                                        closing 3 hours early

 

