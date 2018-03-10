UNC Defeats Duke In ACC Semi-finals

It was another “nail biter” but #6 UNC pulled off the win against #2 Duke in the ACC Semi-finals.

North Carolina started strong, buckled a little toward the end but managed to hang on in the final minute to beat bitter rival Duke, 74-69, in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday night.

It was the Tar Heels’ first victory against the Blue Devils in the tournament since 1998.

Tonight #6 UNC will take on #1 Virginia at 8:30pm on ESPN.

