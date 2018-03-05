Get Up Erica
How Tiffany Haddish Broke Oscar Rules In A Delightful Way [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted March 5, 2018
Last night’s Oscars Awards are receiving pretty positive reviews from its audience. With Jordan Peele‘s win for the screenplay of his film, “Get Out,” and Kobe Bryant‘s delightfully surprising win for his animated short, “Dear Basketball,” the evening was full of good news.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph teamed up to present a couple of awards, and their dynamic was comedic perfection! Despite appearing in a gorgeous African-print dress on the red carpet (a tribute to her late father),  Check out the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

