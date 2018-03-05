How Tiffany Haddish Broke Oscar Rules In A Delightful Way [EXCLUSIVE]

Last night’s Oscars Awards are receiving pretty positive reviews from its audience. With Jordan Peele‘s win for the screenplay of his film, “Get Out,” and Kobe Bryant‘s delightfully surprising win for his animated short, “Dear Basketball,” the evening was full of good news.

Follow @GetUpErica

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph teamed up to present a couple of awards, and their dynamic was comedic perfection! Despite appearing in a gorgeous African-print dress on the red carpet (a tribute to her late father), Check out the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jonathan Nelson’s Version Of His Own Song Doesn’t Work For GRIFF! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Lands New Role With Melissa McCarthy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Nicki Minaj, Halle Berry, Oscar Awards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: