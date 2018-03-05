Faith Walking: Stay Steadfast, Forget The Past [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell says she was at her friend’s music celebration, when noticed something. While she was there, she couldn’t help keeping in mind that she would have to get up early the next morning to do the “Get Up!” morning show. She notes that she also had a choice to make: to hold a grudge against somebody in the room, or to let it go and focus on the moment of being in a place she’s always dreamed of being in.

Don’t miss the moment worrying about something that happened in your past, Erica advises. When God gets you to wear you belong, don’t diminish the beauty of the moment by looking back. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

