Love Talking: Love And Looks Do Not Go Hand In Hand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love Talking: Love And Looks Do Not Go Hand In Hand

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
Erica Campbell talks about a conversation that women have with each other all too often. When someone gets engaged,  it might be tempting to look at them and wonder, based off of appearance, how that could possibly have happened for them. But the truth about love is that it depends more on personality and the nature of their heart than anything else. So looks and love don’t always go hand in hand.

Erica reads from the Bible: “The Lord does not look at the things that man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” Looks and love do not always go hand in hand. After all, beauty does not indicate how adequately a person can love and take care of you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Love Talk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

