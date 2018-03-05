Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Don’t Let Your Anger Block Your Praise [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
In Matthew 5:23, it says, “if you are offering you gift at the alter, and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the alter. First go and be reconciled to them, then come and offer your gift.” What God is saying with this scripture is that if you know you have done someone wrong, and you’re praising God, you should go get it right, first.

It’s the same thing as coming to church and sitting all the way on one side because someone you’re mad at is on the other side. But you can’t fully praise with something like that in your heart- it gets in the way of your connection with the Father. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

