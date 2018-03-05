GRIFF’s Prayer For The Oreos [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF says he keeps having to specify that he is vegetarian and not vegan. Vegans, he says, can’t eat dairy products- like Oreoes in milk. GRIFF really loves his Oreoes; he talks about all of the amazing flavors of the cookie that have developed over the years.
He breaks down his special method of eating Oreoes, and why the same method doesn’t quite hold up with the ones that are extra-stuffed with cream. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
