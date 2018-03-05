Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Oreos [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 5, 2018
2 reads
Leave a comment

GRIFF says he keeps having to specify that he is vegetarian and not vegan. Vegans, he says, can’t eat dairy products- like Oreoes in milk. GRIFF really loves his Oreoes; he talks about all of the amazing flavors of the cookie that have developed over the years.

He breaks down his special method of eating Oreoes, and why the same method doesn’t quite hold up with the ones that are extra-stuffed with cream. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Meat Withdrawals [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: God Thank You For My Dog [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jay Pharoah Lends 3 Or 4 Friends To GRIFF’s Tax Prayer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

11 photos Launch gallery

Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

Continue reading Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

While Black Panther wouldn’t be up for any Oscars nominations until 2019, it didn’t stop the cast from stepping out stylishly on the red carpet. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston C. Duke, and Danai Gurira posed for a series of powerful shots on the red carpet. Get into all the fashionable looks from the stars of the blockbuster movie.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18