Ericaism: Church Hurt–Preachers And Leaders Feel Pain Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 5, 2018
We often talk about church hurt that comes from the pulpit, Erica Campbell says, but it’s important to also talk about church hurt that gets projected at the pulpit. All too often, people stop ministering because of the hurt and judgement that comes from the pews. You never know how many times leaders get discouraged from singing certain songs, preaching a certain way and more.

But to all the leaders the experience this: keep going. Know that criticism is a part of the job, and if God has chosen you, you just have to push past it all. Don’t stop your ministry because someone has hurt your heart. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism  from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

