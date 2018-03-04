Big Shiz Discusses How He Uses His Love Of Music To Write Songs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Big Shiz– who has written for Whitney Houston, Micheal Jackson, Lady Gaga, and more -talks about his songwriting process. He explains why his songwriting process doesn’t necessarily change drastically when he writes for himself versus other people. He discusses why writing from the stand point of a music lover never fails him, regardless of the situation.

Big Shiz talks about his upcoming project, and why he felt like he wanted to record his own work this time around. He also explained how thinking about the audience’s needs is what guided him to create the project. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

