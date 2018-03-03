Get Up Erica
Big Shiz Talks About Making A Studio Out Of A Blanket To Record “Again Love” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 3, 2018
Big Shiz (also known as LaShawn Daniels) the urgency he felt to make “Again Love,” after moving to Charlotte. So quickly after moving, he explains, that his house had no furniture. In the middle of the night, he used a blanket to create a studio & recorded it right then and there. And that is exactly what you are hearing on the song as it is now.

Big Shiz details the process of “mapping out the sound they were trying to create,” and what exactly that means. He talks about his tendency to aim for creating a type of feeling when writing a song. He explains why he didn’t want to label it gospel, noting, “we didn’t want to make anything that feels like a try.” Big Shiz also talks about his admiration for Teddy Riley and his group Guy, and recreating the feeling he felt the first time he heard “Smile.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

