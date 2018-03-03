Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jonathan Nelson Explains Why He Won’t Mix Artistry With Worship Leading [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff

Posted March 3, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jonathan Nelson was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio. He shares how he balances his duties as a worship leader and an artist, and how he has transitioned from singing in his own family church, to singing on stages worldwide. Then, Jonathan talked about coming from a church that talks in tongues, and understanding that not every church is receptive to that way of worship. He also explains why he’s not bringing the artist in him to church when he’s worship leading on Sundays.

Best artists are the ones that organically come out of worship leading because God can trust them with the platform. Today, whatever my assignment is, God will breathe on it and give it life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jonathan Nelson On The Benefits Of A Diverse Worship Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jason Nelson Talks About How His Songs Will Impact People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jason & Jonathan Nelson On Why They Haven’t Made An Album Together Yet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18