Jonathan Nelson Explains Why He Won’t Mix Artistry With Worship Leading [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jonathan Nelson was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio. He shares how he balances his duties as a worship leader and an artist, and how he has transitioned from singing in his own family church, to singing on stages worldwide. Then, Jonathan talked about coming from a church that talks in tongues, and understanding that not every church is receptive to that way of worship. He also explains why he’s not bringing the artist in him to church when he’s worship leading on Sundays.

Best artists are the ones that organically come out of worship leading because God can trust them with the platform. Today, whatever my assignment is, God will breathe on it and give it life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

