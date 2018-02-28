Armed Teacher In Custody After Shots Fired At Georgia High School

Armed Teacher In Custody After Shots Fired At Georgia High School

An example of why teachers shouldn't be armed.

Posted February 28, 2018
This is a possibility of what could happen if the Trump administration goes with their asinine idea to arm teachers.

A teacher from Dalton High School, which is  90 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, terrified students today. According to Time.com, “A social studies teacher barricaded himself inside a locked classroom at a Georgia high school on Wednesday and apparently fired a single shot from a handgun, authorities said.” No students were hurt, expect for one teenager who reportedly injured her ankle while running. As of now, authorities do not know why he brought a gun to school.

Dalton police revealed the teacher is Jesse Randall Davidson, 53, and he was “taken into custody after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with officers.” Considering the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, people were terrified. Watch a video of inside the school below:

Again, this is proof that arming teachers with guns is a terrible idea. Clearly, this educator brought a gun to school. What if a teacher has a mental health issue? Less guns will kill less people. More guns is not going to save more people.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the incident at Dalton High School. Our  March 24, thousands of young people will participate in March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., a rally for more gun regulations. For more information, click here.

