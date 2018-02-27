Erica Campbell On Why You Want To Be Part Of The 2 And Not The Ten [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF watched three different church services this past Sunday! He is feeling filled to the brim. First, he says, he saw Pastor Kearney preached the last installment of his series on betterness. He reads some of the inspiring notes that he took in church, including: “the evidence of you being better is you don’t look like what you’ve been in.” He also watched the bishop at his mom’s church talk about visiting Israel, like Erica Campbell did.

Erica Campbell talks about the “10 & the 2,” in regards to Joshua and Caleb, who were the only two out of ten spies who believed. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

