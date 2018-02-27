Get Up Erica
How The Story Of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Is An Inspiring Immigrant Journey [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
DeVon Franklin, who is a friend to the show as well as a success film executive, is bringing an inspiring new film to the big screens. But the immigrant rags to riches tale starts off in an unlikely place: the Frito-Lay factory.

When a mishap occurred with the machines back in the 90s, one man took it as a cue to start innovating some flavors of his own. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

