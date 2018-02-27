How The Story Of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Is An Inspiring Immigrant Journey [EXCLUSIVE]

DeVon Franklin, who is a friend to the show as well as a success film executive, is bringing an inspiring new film to the big screens. But the immigrant rags to riches tale starts off in an unlikely place: the Frito-Lay factory.
When a mishap occurred with the machines back in the 90s, one man took it as a cue to start innovating some flavors of his own. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: DeVon Franklin On How People Of Faith Can Learn Lessons From Secular Environments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin On How Couples Who Have Been Intimate Can Be Celibate [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: DeVon Franklin On Why Hollywood Isn’t The Reason Keeping The Faith Is Hard [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Patti LaBelle Cast As Motivation Speaker On Greenleaf
- Gunman Who Shot Man On Facebook Live Surrenders
- 7 Churches In Triangle Make List Of Fastest Growing In US
- Man Shoots And Murders His Fiancee And Her 15-Year-Old Son, Kills Himself
- GRIFF Has The Perfect Solution When Listener Misses Her “Get Up!” Call [EXCLUSIVE]
- This University Served Kool-Aid And Watermelon Water For Black History Month
- Expect More ‘Dark Posts’ Targeting Blacks From Trump’s New Campaign Manager, Brad Parscale
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Shout Out To The Black Panther Babies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How You Can Laugh With GRIFF For A Cause This Weekend! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mary Mary Reunites & Snoop Dogg Makes His Debut At 33rd Annual Stellars