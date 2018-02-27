Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Pursue Destiny [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 27, 2018
Erica Campbell talks about what it means to pursue something. When you are pursuing something, it means you know that it’s there. Pursuing puts the responsibility on you. The word appears 29 times in the bible, all in instances that take some work, planning, and patience. Just like the things that God has for us. Sometimes, we think we should be waiting on God, but God is really waiting on us to make a move.

Sometimes, you have to move forward  when it doesn’t look anything is ahead of you. But don’t be anxious and second guess- God wouldn’t lead you toward something that’s not there. Move forward and pursue it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

