Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

How The CBS Sitcom “Living Biblically” Will Talk About Faith

The Light NC staff

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Living Biblically

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Faith and Christianity isn’t normally talked about on primetime, but on a new show on CBS it will be the basis of it. “Living Biblically” premieres this week and The Gospel Coalition reports that it’s inspired by “The Year of Living Biblically.”

The show is a comedy, but there is nothing funny about Christianity. This show is about the character “Chip” played by Jay R. Ferguson that picks up the Bible and wants to change his life around. He is also expecting his first child and turns to God for answers.

Patrick Walsh, the creator believes that he’s engaging audiences that are not only fascinated by religion, but enjoy comedy. He said, “I find they are both doing the same thing. What they are both angry with that the other side does, they are doing themselves. A big part of my pitch was that 84 percent of the world aligns themselves with some sort of religion, and it’s never talked about.” Will you tune into this new show?

RELATED: Kev On Stage On Why TV Isn’t Only Way To Make It In Comedy Anymore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Is Off The Air For Three Weeks After Health Diagnosis

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Careful With The Blame Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

Continue reading 5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17