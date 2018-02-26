GRIFF’s Prayer For “Black Panther” Bootlegs [EXCLUSIVE]

Now that “Black Panther” has made over $700 million, GRIFF says it should be alright for some good bootlegs to begin circulating. But they have to be good, GRIFF notes. They have to be just as good as the regular version; no skipping, or people dressed up pretending to be the characters in the movie.

GRIFF says he’s not trying to take money out of anyone’s pocket. It’s just time for the people to get some access after “Black Panther” won so big at the box office. Click on the audio player to hear more from GRIFF’s Prayer from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

