Taffi Dollar Explains Why The #MeToo Is Necessary Despite Its Discomfort [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Taffi Dollar released a book on gender equality last year. Since then, the #MeToo movement has picked up steam and empowered women to come forward with the stories of sexual harassment in the workplace. Taffi talks about how gender equality plays a role in this movement, expressing her gratitude for its occurrence, and explaining why it is necessary, despite the discomfort it may call.

Taffi talks about how she and her husband, Creflo Dollar, transformed their household by focusing on a mutual partnership between them, rather than requiring the man to lead on his own. She explains how this approach of “mutual submission” builds healthy, whole relationships, rather than contributing to the divorce rate. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

