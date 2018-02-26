Michelle Obama To Release Memoir

Michelle Obama’s memoir, is coming out Nov. 13. The former first lady tweeted that info on Sunday and that it is called “Becoming.”

By Sunday night, her memoir was in the top 20 on Amazon.com.

Michelle Obama tweeted: “Writing ‘Becoming’ has been a deeply personal experience,” she said in a statement. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

