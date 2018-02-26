Sanford Native Wows Judges On ‘The Voice’ Premiere

On this season of “The Voice” one of the first contestants will be a young man from Sanford. 18 year old Britton Buchanan, is a senior at Lee County High School. Buchanan lived in Sanford his entire life but has performed all across the area, including in Cary, Raleigh, Apex and Morrisville.

WRAL reports Buchanan as stating “I started performing when I was about 10 or 11 at a local theater here in Sanford. But musically I think I was about 12 years old when I started in song and dance. Then it kind of took off from that.”

Buchanan, who says he is a major Bruce Springsteen fan, blew the judges away with his blind audition performance. One of the coaches even used a block to prevent a rival from getting Buchanan. You can catch his performance on the season premiere of The Voice on Monday at 8 p.m. on WRAL.

