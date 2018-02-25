Get Up Erica
GRIFF Can’t Quite Find The Words For His Fifteen Seconds Of Praise [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 25, 2018
Listeners called up to sing their fifteen seconds of praise! Erica Campbell and GRIFF connected with listeners all over the country who wanted to sing fifteen seconds of their gospel favorites on the morning show.

When GRIFF closes out the festivities with his fifteen seconds, he can’t quite finish his rendition. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

