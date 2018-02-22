Funeral Services Set For Rev. Billy Graham

Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building Feb. 28 to March 1st.

Graham’s casket will arrive at the Capitol on Wednesday, the 28th, and after arriving House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a bicameral service.

According to a spokesman, Jeremy Blume, Graham died at 7:46 Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.

He will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday in the Charlotte house where he grew up, which was moved from its original location to the grounds of the Graham library.

A private funeral for Graham will be held on Friday, March 2 in a tent at the library site and he will be buried next to his wife there, DeMoss said. Invitations to the funeral will be extended to President Donald Trump and former presidents, DeMoss said.

