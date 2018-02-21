Get Up Erica
Tiffany Haddish Lands New Role With Melissa McCarthy [EXCLUSIVE]

Influential evangelist, Billy Graham passed away at the age of 99. He ministered to so many people during his time and he will be missed. Tiffany Haddish is continuing her success as she lands a new movie role.

She will star alongside Melissa McCarthy for the film “The Kitchen.” They also spoke about Fergie apologizing and didn’t think she needed to. She had so many people working for her and they should of helped her make a final decision about that version of the national anthem.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

