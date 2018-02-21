Get Up Poll: Have You Ever Broken Guy Or Girl Code [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the poll question of the day! GRIFF and Erica Campbell were talking about breaking guy or girl code. He mentioned that within his group of guy friends you can never date your friends ex even if it was from the seventh grade. GRIFF talked about how once you are someone’s girl you will always be there girl.
Erica mentioned that the same thing follows with her girlfriends. There are certain rules to follow and try not to break code. Have you ever broken girl or guy code?
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
