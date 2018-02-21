Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Get Up Poll: Have You Ever Broken Guy Or Girl Code [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s time for the poll question of the day! GRIFF and Erica Campbell were talking about breaking guy or girl code. He mentioned that within his group of guy friends you can never date your friends ex even if it was from the seventh grade. GRIFF talked about how once you are someone’s girl you will always be there girl.

Erica mentioned that the same thing follows with her girlfriends. There are certain rules to follow and try not to break code. Have you ever broken girl or guy code?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Crazy, Funny Things That Mama Used To Say [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How The South & Caribbean Are Recovering From Hurricane Damage [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: No New Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

Continue reading Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

The 2017 American Music Awards brought out our favorite stars to the red carpet. Check out the bobs, braids, and curls we love!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17