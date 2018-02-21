Rev. Billy Graham Passes At Age 99

One of the most well-known TV Evangelist, activist, and counselors, Rev. Billy Graham, passed away this morning at the age of 99.

Graham who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died.

According to a spokesman, Jeremy Blume, Graham died at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.

He has been treated for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments in recent years.

Source: ABC11

