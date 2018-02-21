Religion - American Evangelist Billy Graham

Religion – American Evangelist Billy Graham

Photo by Religion - American Evangelist Billy Graham

Local
Trending
Home > Local

Rev. Billy Graham Passes At Age 99

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
98 reads
Leave a comment
Billy Graham obituary

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

One of the most well-known TV Evangelist, activist, and counselors, Rev. Billy Graham, passed away this morning at the age of 99.

Graham who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died.

According to a spokesman, Jeremy Blume, Graham died at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.

He has been treated for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments in recent years.

Source:  ABC11

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Billy Graham , death , pastor , preaching , Rev. Billy Graham passes , The Rev. Billy Graham

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rev. Billy Graham Passes At Age 99

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17