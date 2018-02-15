Get Up Erica
Maurette Brown-Clark: “Family Really Is Over Everything” [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 15, 2018
Maurette Brown-Clark recently attended the wedding of one of her nieces. She was inspired by the beauty of the ceremony, and all the family gathering together to support a new union. It got her thinking about family, and how important it is for us to cherish family like that, even when there isn’t a specific occasion.

Moreover, our family doesn’t necessarily have to be restricted to just blood, it has to do with spirit too. Grab ahold of someone today and love on them, because that’s what we were created to do! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

