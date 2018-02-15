Maurette Brown-Clark: “Family Really Is Over Everything” [EXCLUSIVE]

Maurette Brown-Clark recently attended the wedding of one of her nieces. She was inspired by the beauty of the ceremony, and all the family gathering together to support a new union. It got her thinking about family, and how important it is for us to cherish family like that, even when there isn’t a specific occasion.

Follow @GetUpErica

Moreover, our family doesn’t necessarily have to be restricted to just blood, it has to do with spirit too. Grab ahold of someone today and love on them, because that’s what we were created to do! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark Celebrates Her Husband With God’s Definition Of Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark On Being Open To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark Explains Faith As A “Down-Payment On Your Future” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest: