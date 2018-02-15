Maurette Brown-Clark: “Family Really Is Over Everything” [EXCLUSIVE]

Maurette Brown-Clark recently attended the wedding of one of her nieces. She was inspired by the beauty of the ceremony, and all the family gathering together to support a new union. It got her thinking about family, and how important it is for us to cherish family like that, even when there isn’t a specific occasion.
Moreover, our family doesn’t necessarily have to be restricted to just blood, it has to do with spirit too. Grab ahold of someone today and love on them, because that’s what we were created to do! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark Celebrates Her Husband With God’s Definition Of Love [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark On Being Open To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark Explains Faith As A “Down-Payment On Your Future” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Latest:
- ‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
- Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
- The Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
- Celebrate Black History Month!
- Former Student Opens Fire In FLA High School
- How South Korea Became One Of The Biggest Exporters Of The Gospel
- We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused On Her Mission
- UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
- Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous Jewelry Thief Doris Payne
- Hit The Road Jack! Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle