Mr. Griffin: All Of The Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 20 hours ago
For this Valentine’s Day edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF was extra full of love. He sends a bunch of shout outs to folks from the bottom of his heart. He sends love to his mom and dad, and thanks them for everything they gave him. He also shouts out his 5th grade teacher, the mother of his children.

He also talks about some of the friends that have given him invaluable experiences, like walking him into his first comedy club, or giving him a place to sleep when he had nowhere to go. Plus, he whips out the most adorable teddy bear to give to TJ. Check out this exclusive video to see the whole sweet message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

