Valentine’s Day Deals And Freebies

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Happy Valentine’s day!  Here are some great deals to share with the one you love on this special day.

Krispy Kreme – 3 FREE doughnuts with a $10 gift card purchase in stores through 2/14. See the details on their website.

Qdoba: Buy one get one free entrees when you share a kiss with a loved one, friend or anything at all at checkout on 2/14! No coupon needed. See the details on their Facebook page.

Redbox: Watch a FREE Redbox movie on Valentine’s with a free rental when you text the code VALPAK to 727272. Free movie or game rental is valid through 2

Also great deals on roses and flowers….

Food Lion

Premium dozen rose bouquet, 1 dozen, $19.99

Premium dozen rose bouquet, 1 dozen in vase, $29.99

Harris Teeter

15-Stem Valentine Rose Bouquet, $19.99

Lover’s Lane rose bouquet, 15 stems arranged in a vase

Premium dozen long stem rose bouquet, $29.99

Kroger

Bloom Haus dozen roses, 12 stem, $20

Lowes Foods

Premium long stem dozen rose bouquet, $19.99

Orchid, 5″, $14.99

Publix

Premium dozen red rose bouquet, $19.99

Get more deals at WRAL.com

