12 Gifts Women Want For Valentine’s Day

Posted 3 hours ago
Symbols of Love

Source: Photography By Teri A. Virbickis / Getty

According to USA Today here are the top 12 gifts that women want for Valentine’s day… and flowers and chocolates fall at the bottom.

  1. Coffee espresso maker
  2. Comfy slippers
  3. Kindle reader
  4. Case for traveling (trip)
  5. Necklace
  6. Streaming device to watch fav. shows
  7. Camera
  8. Purse
  9. Good smelling candles
  10. Candy
  11. Gift card to fav. store
  12. Flowers

Find more at USAtoday.com

