12 Gifts Women Want For Valentine’s Day

According to USA Today here are the top 12 gifts that women want for Valentine’s day… and flowers and chocolates fall at the bottom.

Coffee espresso maker Comfy slippers Kindle reader Case for traveling (trip) Necklace Streaming device to watch fav. shows Camera Purse Good smelling candles Candy Gift card to fav. store Flowers

Find more at USAtoday.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: