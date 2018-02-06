Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!

Two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan currently co-hosts ABC’s “Good Morning America” and serves as an analyst for “Fox NFL Sunday.” Now airing in its second season, Strahan hosts the top-rated primetime game show favorite “$100,000 Pyramid” on ABC, produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Strahan co-produces “Religion of Sports,” an original documentary series that examines unique examples of sports’ cultural and spiritual impact in regions around the world. The series airs exclusively on AUDIENCE Network on both DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse and is gearing up for its second season. Additionally, Strahan co-executive produces “Tackle My Ride,” a series about current NFL players helping to restore dream rides for fellow auto enthusiasts. It has been renewed for a second season.

Prior to joining the ranks of the top sports broadcasters in the country, Strahan’s entire 15-year football career was typified by the charisma and sportsmanship that made him a seven-time Pro-Bowler and one of only four players ever to lead the NFL in sacks for two seasons. His spectacular NFL career resulted in Strahan being named to the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the sport’s highest honor.

Strahan led the New York Giants to a dramatic Super Bowl victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots in 2007. In 2001, Strahan completed what is widely considered to be one of the greatest seasons ever for a defensive player, breaking the 18-year-old NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks. His record still stands today. The charismatic leader of the New York Giants was named the NFL’s 2001 Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated and the 2001 Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press, making him the first New York Giant to win the award since Lawrence Taylor.

From 2012-2016, Strahan co-hosted the top-rated, nationally syndicated entertainment talk show “LIVE with Kelly and Michael.” Strahan and co-host Kelly Ripa were the co-winners of the 2015 and 2016 Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.” In addition, Strahan was nominated for a 2014 Sports Emmy Award in the category of “Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst.”

In 2015, Strahan released his best-selling book, “Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life,” which includes personal stories and motivational advice to inspire readers to turn up the heat and go from good to great in pursuit of their personal ambitions. The paperback edition was released in October 2016.

Acting on his entrepreneurial spirit, Strahan introduced COLLECTION by MICHAEL STRAHAN in the fall of 2015, a men’s clothing and accessories line and the recent addition of shoes, available exclusively at JCPenney. Capitalizing on the success of his partnership with JCP, Strahan launched MSX, a men’s Athleisure line, in May 2016, which is now also available for kids and has plans to expand into additional categories in the coming seasons.

With a natural affinity for people and an effortless ease in front of the camera, Strahan’s previous hosting duties include “Pros v. Joes,” which pitted amateur contestants against professional athletes in a series of athletic feats. Strahan co-hosted the family cable show “Backyard Stadiums” on DIY Network and built outdoor recreational projects with his co-host. In addition, he participated in the kid-friendly show “Giants on Deck” and the YES Network show “Sack and Renovate,” in which he led a guided tour of his 100-year-old home. Strahan also tackled the world of scripted network primetime television as the star of “Brothers,” a 30-minute sitcom on Fox from Sony Pictures Television. Strahan made a cameo appearance in the hit film “Magic Mike XXL” and lent his voice in the animated film “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

Dedicated to many charitable works, Strahan donates his hands and heart to numerous charities including St. Jude Children’s hospital, The USO and HELP USA.

Born in Houston, Texas, Strahan spent most of his youth in Germany, where his father Gene was stationed in the U.S. Army. Strahan returned to the U.S. for a portion of high school and soon was recruited to play football at Texas Southern University. As a senior at Texas Southern, Strahan was selected first-team All-America by the Associated Press when he recorded a school-record 19 sacks and 62 tackles, 32 of which cost opposing teams 142 yards in combined losses.

Now partnered with longtime friend Constance Schwartz to form SMAC Entertainment, Strahan brings his skills, determination, leadership, experience, and humor to the multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding, and production company. SMAC engineered the launches of Collection and MSX by Michael Strahan, two men’s clothing and accessory lines with J.C. Penney. Since 2014, the company has produced the highly rated and critically acclaimed Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, which returns for its fourth installment this summer. Additional projects have included the HBO documentary series “State of Play: Happiness,” which explored athletes’ retirement transition in relation to larger society, and “Play It Forward,” a documentary about famed football tight end Tony Gonzalez and his brother, which premiered at the opening of the 2015 Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival and was acquired by Showtime. SMAC is also teaming up with TBS and entertainment icon and actor Snoop Dogg to refresh and update the classic game show “The Joker’s Wild”, which will be airing later this year. SMAC also recently inked an exclusive overall production partnership with ITV America. Through this they will create a wide range of unscripted projects for television, OTT and digital platforms, which will be produced under the ITV America banner.

A father of four, Strahan currently spends his time between New York and Los Angeles.

