NCCU’s Basketball Coach Moton’s #15 Retired

Melissa Wade

Posted 12 hours ago
Melissa talked with NCCU basketball coach Levelle Moton  as he was honored Monday night and his jersey #15 was retired.  Coach Moton is a Hall of Famer at his alma mater and holds the record of 3rd most points scored in the schools history.

Moton hold other great accomplishments like being the first coach to take NCCU’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament.

Read more at ABC11.com

Congrat’s Coach Moton!!!!

