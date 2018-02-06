Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success

Beyoncé's father talks about the intersection of complexion and success.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 20 hours ago
15 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Larry Busacca/MTV1617 / Getty

Mathew Knowles believes that colorism has played a part in Beyoncé‘s success.

Beyoncé has been dominating the music industry for over 20 years–both as part of Destiny’s Child and on her own. However, TMZ.com reports he mused that talent alone was not enough to get her to the top of the industry as he discussed his book, Racism From The Eyes Of A Child, with Ebony.

While talking about race in the music business, he implied that light skin women have an easier time finding success. When listing women who have benefitted from light skin privilege, he counted Bey among their number.

“When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio?” he questioned. “Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids.”

This is the second time in as many weeks that Mathew has been in the news for his statements about race. Last week, he admitted that he approached his ex-wife Tina Knowles because he thought she was White on first glance.

RELATED STORIES:

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]

Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

Beyonce Debuts New Hair In Photos Taken By Jay Z

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17