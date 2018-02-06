Lifestyle
Bresha Meadows Is Free & Back Home

Ohio teen will be freed this weekend after an eight-month sentence.

The Light NC staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Bresha Meadows is back home after serving time for shooting her father.

The Ohio teen who gunned down her abusive father walked free this weekend.

WLWT 5 reports that Bresha’s mother emailed The Vindicator last week to announce that her daughter would come home on Sunday. Bresha has been serving an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to delinquency by reason of involuntary manslaughter last May. As part of a plea deal, the Ohio teen had admitted to shooting her 41-year-old father at their home in July 2016, when she was just 14.

Bresha, now 16 years old, was later sentenced to serving two months in a juvenile detention before being moved to a mental health facility for an additional six months.

According to Ebony, now that she is free, Bresha will be going back to high school as a junior.  WMFJ reports that she is excited to come home and get back into normal life.

