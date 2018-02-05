Entertainment News
Laila Ali Combines Delicious Recipes & Healthy Options In ‘Food For Life’

Posted February 5, 2018
Laila Ali

Laila Ali is more than an undefeated boxing champion, business woman and devoted mom, she’s an author. The Home Made Simple With Laila Ali host released her book Food For Life last week and gave us the scoop (pun intended) on her favorite recipes while playing “Game N’ Gabs.”

According to the official press release, “Laila shows you how to make knockout meals in ways that work with your busy and demanding life, so you can eat healthy, delicious food without feeling hungry!”

Watch above!

