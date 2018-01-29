GRIFF’s Prayer: The Chocolate After The Fast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF says he has completed his Cali Worship Fast, which required him to stay away from meats, sweets and alcohol. He reflects on the clarity he has felt he has felt over the last 21 days. But now that the fast is over, he can have a little treat every now and again. Yesterday, he says, he had a piece of chocolate for the first time in those 21 days, and it was such a magical moment that he had to close his eyes.

Today, he is so overwhelmed with gratitude about that experience that he had to pray about it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

