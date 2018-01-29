Tony Dungy On How He Made Positive Change For The Colts & Peyton Manning [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here! Tony Dungy is the former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a football analyst for NBC sports, and his teams average more wins in a season than anyone else’s in the NFL’s history. He became the first African-American coach to lead his team to a championship, with the Colts in 2007’s Super Bowl 41. Tony talks about his excitement for the Patriots vs. Eagles game in this year’s Super Bowl, and why it’s a David & Goliath type of situation.

Tony also talks about growing up in the late 70s, and how he learned early on that he shouldn’t make football his whole life. Because of that, he has always lived his life in order to serve the Lord, not to be the boss or serve solely the game of football itself. Tony also talks about working with the Colts, which had a noticeable impact on Peyton Manning. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

