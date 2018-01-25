National News
Amazon Removes Products With Racist Slogan

The products in question had images of pyramids above the slogan “Slavery gets s–t done.  The offensive clothing was being sold as part of the Amazon Marketplace program, which allows individuals to sell what they’d like on Amazon.

The seller, Styleart, had an entire line of t-shirts, mugs, baby bibs, tote bags and sweatshirts with the phrase. The items were being modeled by children and infants.

Read more at EURWEB.com

 

