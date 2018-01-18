Durham Officer Helps Women Who Car Slid Into Creek

A Winter weather advisory is in effect until 12 noon today mainly because of black ice and icy conditions. Two women were rescued by a Durham police officer after their car slid off an icy road and landed in a creek Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh was arrived at the creek in the 2600 block of Dearborn Drive just after 1 p.m. and found two women clinging to the door of a fully submerged car, police said.

Authorities said the women were waist-deep in the water, waving their arms and calling for help.

Police said Barazandeh removed his duty belt and jumped into the creek to guide the women, floating on their stomachs, to the shore.

Way to go Durham Police Dept.

Source WRAL.com

