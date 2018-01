Get Up Poll: Crazy, Funny Things That Mama Used To Say [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell and GRIFF asked listeners to gather up the craziest, best things that mama used to say. Listeners called up with the funniest, realest reminders that came from mama, whether it be under good circumstances, or after doing something not so good.

Follow @GetUpErica

These listeners called up with hilarious statements from mama, for every purpose from doing the dishes to asking for seconds! Click on the audio player above to hear all of the funny quotes in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How The South & Caribbean Are Recovering From Hurricane Damage [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: I’m Still Your Momma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: John Gray On How His Mother’s Prayers Shifted His Life’s Trajectory [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Sings “Oh How He Loves You & Me” In Israel With Her Mother & Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: