Faith Walking: Be Like Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell points out that many believers might try to emulate the people who are trying to be like Jesus, rather than just trying to be like Jesus. Instead, Erica explains, When you surrender your total heart to Him, you will begin to operate like Jesus.

You will also realize that Jesus understands all the difficulty that we go through in life, because he too has been through the hard stuff. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

