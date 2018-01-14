Ericaism: Sing Your Heart To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This Ericaism starts off with James 5:13, which encourages us to sing when we’re cheerful. Erica Campbell talks about how much she loves to be able to sing to the Father when she’s feeling love. She talks about the importance of letting God know how much you love Him, how much you know He will be there for you- and not just talking about your problems.

