Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Sing Your Heart To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 14, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

This Ericaism starts off with James 5:13, which encourages us to sing when we’re cheerful. Erica Campbell talks about how much she loves to be able to sing to the Father when she’s feeling love. She talks about the importance of letting God know how much you love Him, how much you know He will be there for you- and not just talking about your problems.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this enlightening message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Are You Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Sometimes You Just Don’t Know…SO TRUST GOD’S PLAN [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Nevermind, I’ll Do It Myself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17