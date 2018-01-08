Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend

Photo by

Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend

The Light NC Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Prayer Pilgrimage

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

The Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee and Radio One invite you to join us as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year we focus on the “Strength to Love…Courage to Act…” that Dr. King valiantly demonstrated throughout his life. Join us for the for the 2018 MLK Holiday Weekend featuring FREE events for the entire family.

Enjoy festivities from January 12-15:

Friday, Jan 12, 2018

9:00 am

38th Annual MLK Memorial Wreath Laying

MLK Jr. Memorial Gardens

Saturday, January 13, 2018

8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Youth Innovation Summit

Cary Academy, Cary NC

Monday, January 15, 2018

7:15 am

38th Annual MLK Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

Sheraton Imperial RTP

(Breakfast served from 6:00 am – 8:00 am only)

11:00 am

38th Annual MLK Memorial March

State Capital Building

12:00 pm

Idea Generation Next – College Edition

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

5:30 pm

38th Annual MLK Evening Musical Celebration

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Featuring National Recording Artist Wess Morgan

Click Here for more details.

Latest…

