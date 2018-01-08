Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend

The Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee and Radio One invite you to join us as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
This year we focus on the “Strength to Love…Courage to Act…” that Dr. King valiantly demonstrated throughout his life. Join us for the for the 2018 MLK Holiday Weekend featuring FREE events for the entire family.
Enjoy festivities from January 12-15:
Friday, Jan 12, 2018
9:00 am
38th Annual MLK Memorial Wreath Laying
MLK Jr. Memorial Gardens
Saturday, January 13, 2018
8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Youth Innovation Summit
Cary Academy, Cary NC
Monday, January 15, 2018
7:15 am
38th Annual MLK Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Sheraton Imperial RTP
(Breakfast served from 6:00 am – 8:00 am only)
11:00 am
38th Annual MLK Memorial March
State Capital Building
12:00 pm
Idea Generation Next – College Edition
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
5:30 pm
38th Annual MLK Evening Musical Celebration
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Featuring National Recording Artist Wess Morgan
Click Here for more details.
