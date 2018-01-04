Local
List Of School Closings For Thursday Jan. 4th

Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm

Source: Lance King / Getty

 

Many of the area schools are closed because of the snow and wintry mix from yesterday.  Here’s a list of public school closings…   CLICK HERE for private schools and more from WRAL.com

 

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed
Anderson Creek Academy Closed
Bladen County Schools Closed
Cardinal Charter Academy Closed
Caswell County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Central Wake High School Closed
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Chatham Charter School Closed
Chatham County Schools Closed
Clinton City Schools Closed
Cumberland Co Schools Closed
Dillard Academy Charter School Closed
Duplin County Schools Closed
Durham Public Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
East Wake Academy Closed
Edgecombe County Schools Closed
Eno River Academy Closed
Envision Science Academy Closed
Falls Lake Academy Closed
Franklin County Schools Closed
Gaston College Preparatory Closed
Granville County Schools Closed
Halifax County Schools Closed
Harnett County Schools Closed
Hawbridge School Closed
Healthy Start Acad/Durham Closed
Hertford County Schools Closed
Hoke County Schools Closed
IDYL Charter School Closed
Johnston County Schools Closed
Kestrel Heights Charter Closed
KIPP Durham Closed
KIPP Halifax Closed
Lee County Schools Closed
Magellan Charter School Closed
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed
Montgomery County Schools Closed
Moore County Schools Closed
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed
Northampton Co Schools Closed
Orange County Schools Closed
Oxford Preparatory School Closed
PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch Closed
Person County Schools Closed
PreEminent Charter School Closed
Project Enlightenment Closed
Quest Academy Charter Closed
Raleigh Charter High School Closed
Reaching All Minds Academy Closed
Research Triangle High School Closed
Robeson Co Public Schools Closed
Rocky Mount Prep School Closed
Roxboro Community School Closed
Sampson County Schools Closed
Southern Wake Academy Closed
STARS Charter School Closed
Tammy Lynn School Programs Closed
Triad Math & Science Academ Closed
Vance Charter School Closed
Vance County Schools Closed
Wake County Public Schools Closed
Warren County Schools Closed
Wayne County Schools Closed
Weldon City Schools Closed
Willow Oak Montessori Charter Closed
Wilson County Schools Closed
Wilson Preparatory Academy Closed
Woods Charter School Closed

 

