Dallas Cowboys Players Get Baptized In Rehabilitation Pool

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Appeals court rules against Elliott, clears way for suspension

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Dallas Cowboys chaplain baptizes 3 players who confessed their faith in Jesus.

The trio posted their baptism to Facebook and the viral video showed the Cowboys’ chaplain, Pastor John Evans, baptizing linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Justin March-Lillard and safety Kavon Frazier at The Star, the team’s new headquarters and practice facility.

Continue reading Dallas Cowboys Players Get Baptized In Rehabilitation Pool

