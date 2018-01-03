List Of School Closings Due To Winter Weather

Winter weather advisories have been expanded beginning at noon and ending some time around 7am on Thursday. Counties included range from Cumberland through Wake County and up to the Virginia line, with much emphasis on the eastern counties.

Go to WRAL.com for a full list of private schools, businesses and more.

Closing for Wednesday Jan 3rd.

Clinton City Schools Closing Early Cumberland Co Schools Closing 2 Hours Early Dillard Academy Charter School Closing at 12:00 PM Duplin County Schools Closing Early 3 Edgecombe County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Hertford County Schools Closing at 12:00 PM Hoke County Schools Closing Early Johnston County Schools Closing Early Robeson Co Public Schools Closing at 12:30 PM Rocky Mount Prep School Closing 3 Hours Early Sampson County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early Vance Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Warren County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Wayne County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Weldon City Schools Delayed 2 Hours Wilson County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early Wilson Preparatory Academy Closing Early

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: