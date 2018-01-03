Local
List Of School Closings Due To Winter Weather

Melissa Wade

Snow blankets the Washington region.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Winter weather advisories have been expanded beginning at noon and ending some time around 7am on Thursday.  Counties included range from Cumberland through Wake County and up to the Virginia line, with much emphasis on the eastern counties.

Go to WRAL.com for a full list of private schools, businesses and more.

Closing for Wednesday Jan 3rd.

Clinton City Schools Closing Early
Cumberland Co Schools Closing 2 Hours Early
Dillard Academy Charter School Closing at 12:00 PM
Duplin County Schools Closing Early 3
Edgecombe County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early
Hertford County Schools Closing at 12:00 PM
Hoke County Schools Closing Early
Johnston County Schools Closing Early
Robeson Co Public Schools Closing at 12:30 PM
Rocky Mount Prep School Closing 3 Hours Early
Sampson County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early
Vance Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Warren County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wayne County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early
Weldon City Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wilson County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early
Wilson Preparatory Academy Closing Early
