List of School Delays Because Of Cold Weather

Posted 2 hours ago
North American Cold Snap

North American Cold Snap

 

 

Extremely cold temps and wind chills have some of our local schools starting later to make for a better start this morning.  Much of our listening area schools are on a 2 hour delay to give buses, drivers and students time to weather the freezing temps.

Also, some snow is in the forecast for Wednesday for some of the eastern counties.  Go to WRAL.com for more information.

 

Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Chatham County Schools Delayed 2 Hours 2
Cumberland Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Dillard Academy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Edgecombe County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Halifax County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Harnett County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours
Kestrel Heights Charter Delayed 2 Hours
Lee County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Montgomery County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Orange County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Robeson Co Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 2 Hours
Sampson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Southern Wake Academy Delayed 2 Hours
STARS Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Tammy Lynn School Programs Delayed 2 Hours
Vance County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wake County Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Warren County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wayne County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
