List of School Delays Because Of Cold Weather

Extremely cold temps and wind chills have some of our local schools starting later to make for a better start this morning. Much of our listening area schools are on a 2 hour delay to give buses, drivers and students time to weather the freezing temps.

Also, some snow is in the forecast for Wednesday for some of the eastern counties. Go to WRAL.com for more information.

Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours Chatham County Schools Delayed 2 Hours 2 Cumberland Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours Dillard Academy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours Edgecombe County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Halifax County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Harnett County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours Kestrel Heights Charter Delayed 2 Hours Lee County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Montgomery County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Delayed 2 Hours Orange County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Robeson Co Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 2 Hours Sampson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Southern Wake Academy Delayed 2 Hours STARS Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Tammy Lynn School Programs Delayed 2 Hours Vance County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Wake County Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours Warren County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Wayne County Schools Delayed 2 Hours

