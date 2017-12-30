Local
Home > Local

In Case You Missed The Relationship Segment

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

 

wedding rings

Source: Getty

Marriage experts Dr. Wil and Grace Nichols were with Melissa Saturday morning at 10 for another relationship segment.

They answered questions about your relationships and gave  good, grounded biblical advice .  Find out more at http://www.mymarriageuniversity.com

CLICK BELOW to see the segment.

Dr. Grace Nichols , Dr. Wil Nichols , mymarriageuniversity.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading In Case You Missed The Relationship Segment

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 week ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17