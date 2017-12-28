Travis Greene On Being Embraced In White & Black Spaces [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Travis Greene shares some insight on why he has been accepted as an artist in both sides of the industry. He finds that he is well received in both white spaces and black spaces because he’s not trying to be anything other than who he is either way.

Travis talks about his upbringing, and growing up in an area that was a 98% black community, and then moving to a neighborhood that was the exact opposite. He explains how the adaptability that cultivated in him taught him to be himself no matter what circle he’s in or sport he was playing. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

