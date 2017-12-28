Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Travis Greene On Being Embraced In White & Black Spaces [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Travis Greene shares some insight on why he has been accepted as an artist in both sides of the industry. He finds that he is well received in both white spaces and black spaces because he’s not trying to be anything other than who he is either way.

Travis talks about his upbringing, and growing up in an area that was a 98% black community, and then moving to a neighborhood that was the exact opposite. He explains how the adaptability that cultivated in him taught him to be himself no matter what circle he’s in or sport he was playing. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Travis Greene & Erica Campbell Goof Off Behind The Scenes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Greene On Music Of Today That Empowers Women & Girls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Greene Explains Why He’s Not Just A Brand, He’s A Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 7 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17