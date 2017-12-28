Entertainment News
TV Review: Of ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Grown-ish’

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Teen Choice Awards 2017

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The TV comedy Black-ish now has such a success that it now has a spin off sitcom – Grown-ish.  The show stars the oldest child  Zoey as she heads off to college.  The show is getting really good reviews… check out the one on Variety:

There are a few growing pains here and there, but in general, “Grown-ish” is a buoyant, sprightly addition to the television scene. Yara Shahidi takes full advantage of the expansion of her screen time, and the kind of piquant, culturally relevant storytelling that “Black-ish” has honed is on display here too. All in all, “Grown-ish” is a smart, breezy expansion of the “Black-ish” family.

 

Comedy; 13 episodes (3 reviewed); 8 p.m. Weds., Jan. 3, Freeform. 30 min.

Cast, Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell, Deon Cole, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat.

Executive producers, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Julie Bean.

Continue reading TV Review: Of 'Black-ish' Spinoff 'Grown-ish'

